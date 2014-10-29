£199 laptop market attracting more manufacturers

Not a single month goes by without analysts pointing out that the traditional PC market, which includes both laptops and desktops, are on its last legs.

That might be the case but laptops at least are not going out without a fight. All major vendors - bar Acer - now have a sub-£200 model in their portfolio with Dell being the cheapest without any marketing gimmick; its Dell Inspiron 15 3531 costing £179.

Until the end of this month, both Lenovo and HP are offering £30 and £50 cashback on their entry level laptops respectively, which bring the prices of the B50 and the HP 255 G3 to £169.99.

Toshiba goes even further and allows you to trade-in an old working laptop until the end of the month and get a £50 cashback; that brings the price of the Satellite Pro C50-A-1MM to a mere £139.99.

It's worth noting that all these laptops are part of the manufacturers' respective business range; as such they come with a traditional 15.6-inch form factor without touch screen capabilities.

If you're after something more portable and with touch, then your only option at just under £200 is the Asus X200MA which packs an 11.6-inch screen.

Incredibly enough, you can go further down by combining one Windows tablet (like the Pipo W2) with a Bluetooth keyboard although you will lose out on storage and connectivity.