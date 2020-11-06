Microsoft Edge’s latest feature could help save you stacks of cash

You won’t have to trawl across the web looking for ways to save money on products bought online if you use Edge as your browser. Microsoft has introduced a new feature that will pop up with any relevant coupons and discount codes when you visit online shops - just in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Microsoft Edge is about to leave a serious rival in its dust

Check our list of the best VPN services out there

Here's our list of the best anonymous browsers right now

Edge has been steadily growing a fanbase in recent years thanks to improved Microsoft app integration and being upgraded to the Chromium engine, which Google’s popular Chrome web browser uses, but the new “shopping” feature could cause another rise in popularity.

Edge already has a feature that can compare product prices across various platforms called ‘Collection’, and using these two in tandem could save you some serious cash.

Edging ahead of the competition

(Image credit: Microsoft)

It looks like Microsoft will be using its search engine Bing to hunt down these deals and extract all the relevant data. If you can feel yourself turning your nose up, you shouldn’t – Microsoft has been making real leaps in the last few years to improve its services.

Unfortunately, this deal-finding feature is currently only available on a selection of the more popular online stores, and there hasn’t been confirmation if this will be extended out to more sites. The Shopping feature also hasn’t yet been rolled out to all users, so be patient if you can’t see it in your settings right now.

What makes this interesting is that the feature will be a default option in the Edge browser, unlike similar Chrome extensions that need to be installed. If you were looking for an excuse to switch up your web browser, this may be the excuse you were looking for.

Looking for a new laptop? Take a look at our top 15 laptops this year

Via Windows Latest