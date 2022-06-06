Looking forward to Summer Game Fest? Geoff Keighley says 'manage your expectations'

Audio player loading…

With just a few days until Summer Game Fest, presenter Geoff Keighley has urged viewers to “manage your expectations.”

Taking over E3's spot, Summer Game Fest 2022 marks the next big gaming showcase on June 9. Speaking in a Twitter Spaces audio session last weekend (transcribed by VGC (opens in new tab)), Keighley advised this showcase is “primarily focused” on announced games. As such, he downplayed any “megaton shocks” at this year's event.

“What I would say is that a lot of the games we’re going to show you are going to be [already] announced… games are going to show new content to you, like some of the ones I’ve mentioned," confirms Keighley.

However, he did outline several games we can expect to see. Fresh gameplay footage has been confirmed for Gotham Knights, The Callisto Protocol, and Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is getting a first level playthrough.

Applying brakes to the hype train

It's not too surprising Keighley's looking to temper expectations right before the showcase. Summer Game Fest 2021 saw Bandai Namco finally bring us a much-anticipated Elden Ring reveal. While that had been previously announced at E3 2019, we'd not seen anything since then, and it marked a high end to last year's presentation.

We're not getting anything quite that massive this time, but it's not all bad for those hoping to something new. "We’ve got a couple of new game announcements in the show and hopefully some surprises if everything holds. But it definitely is a show that’s primarily focused on stuff that is announced,” he confirmed.

Even if Summer Game Fest doesn't pack many new reveals, there's a lot to look out for in the coming weeks. Microsoft's planning another Xbox and Bethesda Showcase next week, while the Future Games Show and PC Gaming Show are both making a return. There's still no word on a Nintendo Direct, but we're hopeful we'll see a confirmation soon.