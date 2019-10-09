Lenovo Yoga 730 2-in-1 laptop gets £200 price cut with this excellent deal

The Lenovo Yoga 730 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops in the world, and as a pre-Black Friday 2019 treat, it's had a huge £200 price cut.

This makes it one of the best deals we've seen for a laptop in the run up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Now just £700, the 13-inch Yoga 730 comes with an Intel Core i5-8265U processor, 1080p touchscreen, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD.

Thanks to its flip design, it means it can be used as a traditional laptop, or the screen can be folded back so that it can be used as a tablet-like device. Weighing just 1.12kg, it's incredibly light, and it has a promised battery life of up to 11.5 hours.

As you can probably guess, we're pretty fond of this laptop, and with £200 off, this is a brilliant excuse to pick one up.

This is an excellent deal for one of the best convertible laptops in the world right now, so there's no need to wait until Black Friday to grab a great bargain.

