Lenovo unveils updated ThinkPad portfolio

Lenovo has announced the latest additions to its updated ThinkPad portfolio which now includes the new T series, X series and L series.

The PC maker's updated ThinkPad portfolio delivers modern IT solutions with a slew of new features including Modern Standby, Wake on Voice, WiFi 6, Dolby Audio Speaker System, Dolby Vision and more. Additionally, customers will be able to outfit select models with either a 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processor or the next generation of AMD Ryzen 4000 PRO Mobile processor and Lenovo will be the first PC vendor to offer AMD's latest mobile chips.

In terms of productivity, Modern Standby will likely be the most useful feature as it provides a smartphone-like always-on, always-connected experience where the system remains connected on low power and continues to sync. Fast resume times let users get back to what they were working on quickly and the Wake on Voice feature can help simplify this process further.

The latest ThinkPads will also offer improved connectivity thanks to the inclusion of WiFi 6 and up to Cat 16 WWAN to reduce download times and ensure efficient cloud collaboration from virtually anywhere.

The T Series is the most successful ThinkPad series ever and the new 14 and 15-inch models are available with Windows 10 Pro and are powered by either 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors or AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Mobile processors.

The latest X series models are designed to be similar to the T Series but in a smaller more portable package. The ThinkPad X13 and X13 Yoga can be configured with an FHD 500 nit PrivacyGuard ePrivacy display with PrivacyAlert to help protect users from others glancing over their shoulders and both devices also include the latest Intel and AMD processors.

The ThinkPad L series has been redesigned to be thinner and lighter across the board and Lenovo's new laptops also include the familiarity of Windows 10 Pro with the convenience of fingerprint reader support by Windows Hello. Like the company's other updated ThinkPads, the ThinkPad L14 and L15 are also available with 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors or AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 mobile processors.

All of the laptops in Lenovo's updated ThinkPad portfolio will be available from Q2 2020 with prices ranging from $649 to $1029.