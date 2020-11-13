iPhone 12 reviews and best PS5 launch games: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 38

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

This week's show is presented by Gareth Beavis, TechRadar's Global Editor-in-Chief, and Sherri L. Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guests are James Peckham, Phones Editor at TechRadar, and Michael Andronico, Editor-in-chief at Tom's Guide, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

As usual, we're talking about a variety of topics from the world of tech. We begin the show with this week's Big Question: which piece of tech would you want to downsize like the iPhone 12 mini?

Tune in this week to hear our thoughts on the size of the PS5 and what we think the best launch PS5 games are. We also recap our iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini reviews, and touch on everything that happened at the Apple Event.

Meanwhile, this week's Unpopular Opinion is... all about the elusive Apple AirTags trackers. You'll have to tune in to find out what we thought.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday.