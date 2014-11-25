Amazon now offers delivery to your Post Office

Amazon is getting serious about Christmas. The big day is getting ever closer and people are becoming ever more desperate to get their gifts in, so Amazon's latest initiative, the ability to have your parcel delivered to a Post Office, is likely to be well received.

The online giant has announced that it's teamed up with Royal Mail to offer delivery to any of 10,500 Post Office branches, bringing its total number of pickup locations in the UK up to 16,000.

The move allows shoppers to select their local Post Office as a delivery option during checkout (assuming it's one of the 10,500 supported branches), which could be convenient if for example you're not going to be in when the parcel is delivered.

Free for Prime

Amazon Prime Customers get this service free of charge, while everyone else will be charged First Class postage.

This latest initiative follows last month's 'Pass My Parcel' announcement, which allows customers to collect their package from one of more than 500 newsagents and convenience stores on the same day as the order is made.

All this combined with its popular Black Friday deals means Amazon could really have Christmas in the bag.