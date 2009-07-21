The Prodigy, Bob Marley and more now on Spotify

Spotify CEO and founder Daniel Ek is glad to bring two million new tunes to his music streaming service

Spotify has announced a new deal with the Independent Online Distribution Alliance (IODA) which means the music and audio streaming service is set to get around two million new tracks.

Great news for users of the popular music streaming service who can now immediately (and freely) access millions more tracks from over 50 countries in genres including rock, electronic, hip-hop, metal, punk, indie, world, latin, jazz and classical.

Spoti-Firestarter

The deal brings a bunch of high-profile acts to Spotify including The Prodigy, Burial, Bob Marley & The Wailers, Bashy, Frank Black, Vieux Farka Toure, Broken Social Scene, Easy Star All Stars, Aventura and Stephen Fry.

"One of the challenges all music services face is providing a wide range of music for users of all conceivable tastes", commented Spotify founder and CEO, Daniel Ek.

"We've worked hard to add classical, punk and indie content from different sources and this deal with IODA is another leap forward in our mission to provide users with the biggest, most diverse musical catalogue on the planet".