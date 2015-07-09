Put your best friends in focus with Facebook's new News Feed

Facebook is launching an update to its News Feed that's all about giving you more control. This is a welcomed change because, as Facebook users know, there's nothing worse than realizing you missed out on something important because it got buried under 20 cat-in-a-costume GIFs.

These customizable options help to ensure that the content you actually want to see stays at the top of your News Feed, like stuff from close friends and family. As illustrated by cute little crabs with combovers, you can prioritize who on your friends list you'd like to see first. The choices you select will appear on your News Feed with a blue star on the top right corner.

On the other hand, Facebook is also making it easier for users to unfollow people or pages they just don't want to see anymore. We all have friends we want to unfriend, but at the risk of making things awkward in real life, just end up settling on ignoring them. Now, it's easier than ever to ex out all of their uncomfortable, self-deprecating posts.

Facebook users, at least those who use the social media site on desktop, have been able to unfollow people and pages that they don't want to see on their News Feed anymore. But this new update, available today on iOS, brings a visually slick way of doing so to the mobile crowd. It's headed to the Android platform and desktop in the coming weeks.