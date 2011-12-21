Lovefilm signs Sony up for on-demand content

Lovefilm has announced it has added another big name to its on-demand catalogue, with Sony Pictures signing up to offer premium content through the service.

With Netflix poised to move into the UK market in 2012, Lovefilm has been busy getting some major names on board to offer on-demand content to its users.

Over the last few months, we have seen the likes of Studio Canal and Warner announce their movies will be available to stream on Lovefilm and now Sony has granted Lovefilm exclusive streaming rights in the second subscription pay-TV window.

This second pay window is key to the deal as it means that Lovefilm won't be stepping on the feet of companies like Sky.

Stream team

News of the Sony deal comes just days after Netflix announced that it had signed up BBC Worldwide to its streaming service.

While the BBC is definitely a big name to have on your roster, it has to be said that this is the same content deal that was given to the ill-fated SeeSaw service.

Speaking about the deal with Sony, Simon Calver, CEO of Lovefilm, said: "The number of recent high profile deals we have secured means we are able to keep expanding the service, offering our members high quality films and TV and the ability to watch as much as they want for one low monthly price."

There's still no set date for Netflix coming to the UK, other than "early 2012".