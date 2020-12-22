If you thought Flight Simulator was already realistic, wait until you see it in VR

Microsoft Flight Simulator has just been updated to bring in support for virtual reality, and the end result looks very impressive going by the launch footage provided.

Those with VR headsets will get a considerably enhanced experience in terms of realism, which will include not only the ability to look round the cockpit, but to benefit from a 3D-enabled mouse cursor allowing for clicking on buttons or panels to use them.

Microsoft notes that it provided VR support due to feedback from the game’s community, and players helped shape how the development proceeded – and will continue to do so. The prevalent cry from the community right now seems to be urging the introduction of VR controller support, rather than using the mouse and 3D cursor for interaction.

Head(sets) in the clouds

VR functionality is free and comes along with the latest update for Flight Simulator, and it’s available now, with a diverse selection of different headsets supported. That includes Oculus and HTC models, the Valve Index, and naturally Windows Mixed Reality devices – including the HP Reverb G2.

Microsoft Flight Simulator was already highly realistic even before the introduction of virtual reality. It’s a top-notch sim with some amazing attention to detail, not to mention that Microsoft has rendered the entire world with data drawn from Bing Maps, complete with realistic live weather conditions and jaw-dropping graphics.

The step to VR should, of course, turn all that realism up a notch, and certainly the above launch video is worth a watch to get a flavor of just how good it looks like things can get with virtual reality.