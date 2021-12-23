Huge online-only PS5 Restock now live at GAME - delivering after Christmas

A large array of consoles has just been made available with a last-minute pre-Christmas PS5 restock at Game, starting at £449 for a standalone disk console.

Also available are a number of bundles - including games like Spider-Man and FIFA, controllers and accessories, and T-Shirts.

Simply click through to the bundle or console of your choice and place your order. If you're looking at a more popular item, you may be put into a queue here, so be aware of that. If you're just looking to quickly secure a console (recommended), then we advise going for one of the bundles. The added items are of questionable value, especially the clothing bundles, but they do tend to be less popular as you'd imagine and easier to snag quickly.

It's worth noting that today's PS5 restock at GAME won't be arriving by Christmas as it's essentially a pre-order. The company clarified this earlier on twitter when it announced the drop - specifically stating:

Payments won't get taken until December 29th

Consoles won't be shipped until January 7th by the earliest

Some consoles may be shipped as late as January 21st

So, some customers could be waiting a while to get their console. Sorry folks, no last-minute Christmas presents from Santa here. On the plus side, if you haven't got your console yet and you do manage to pre-order one then you can really put your feet up over the holidays secure in the feeling that you're getting one soon(ish).

As always, this PS5 restock is going to be rapidly selling out so we'd recommend acting quickly if you're interested. Under no circumstances should you simply hang around - get yourself in that queue then decide later.

PS5 restock at GAME

PS5: consoles from £449.99 at Game PS5: consoles from £449.99 at Game

PS5 Disc consoles and bundles are available today at Game. Our advice is to go for a bundle to give yourself the best chance to get a PS5. If you aren't able to reach a product page then it's currently out of stock, but do check back this afternoon for any additional availability.

If you don't manage to score yourself a console with this PS5 restock then we recommend checking in at our main where to buy the PS5 guide and bookmarking. It's updated regularly with all the latest PS5 restock news and all the latest tips to help our readers secure a console.

You can also check the links to buy a PS5 at various retailers below, including the PS5 Digital Edition. Keep checking these as more consoles will hit the shelves throughout 2022. Whatever you do, we'd recommend not paying over the odds to scalpers as restocks are now more frequent.

Not after the PS5? You can always keep up to date with the latest on where to buy the Xbox Series X and where to find Nintendo Switch OLED stock right here as well. Both consoles are in heavy demand in the weeks ahead leading up to Christmas.