HP’s latest all-in-one desktop is the first to feature Alexa

HP’s new 34-inch Envy All-in-One PC aims to be the world’s first AIO with Amazon Alexa.

While we’ve known that Alexa was coming to Windows 10 for some time now, HP isn’t just treating Amazon’s virtual assistant like a piece of bundled software. Instead, the Envy AIO comes equipped with far-field microphones and that classic blue light that Amazon Echo users will be familiar with. Of course, users will still be able to utilized Cortana, as it's baked right into the operating system.

Read more: Logitech MX Craft

Aside from supporting two virtual assistants, the Envy AIO features a killer soundbar equipped with four Bang & Olufsen speakers and two passive radiators. The speakers in the sound bar aren’t just pointed forward, but rather at a 45-degree angle so as to create a cone of sound projected at the user.

HP is also further bolstering this desktop's sound setup with HP Immersive Audio, a piece of software that claims to deliver loud and clear surround sound and smart audio. Meanwhile, HP Audio Stream will allow users to stream their music from their smartphone to the Envy AIO.

The HP Envy AIO’s other main attraction is a massive 34-inch, 21:9 WQHD (3,440 x 1,440) resolution display. A smaller 27-inch version will be available as well that will feature all the same hardware and Alexa integration of its bigger brother. The only major difference with the 27-inch models is that they feature more traditional 16:9 QHD (2,560 x 1,440) and 4K (3,840 x 2,160) curved display panel options.

This refreshed desktop also comes fitted with 8th-generation Intel Core T-series processors and up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics.

Lastly, the All-in-One comes with some extra niceties including a Qi charger built right into its base. The backside of the display is also finished with a faux-dark ash wood grain that looks fine to our eyes, and could help add some character to your home décor.

HP says it will announce the pricing of the 34-inch curved Envy AIO later this year, but for now the HP Envy AIO 27 is expected to be available at the end of this month starting at $1,399 (about £985, AU$1,770).