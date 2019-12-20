Honor's latest affordable smartwatch, the Magic Watch 2, is out now in the UK

Honor's latest smartwatch, the Honor Magic Watch 2, is now on sale in the UK, and if you're looking for an affordable running smartwatch the new wearable appears to be well worth checking out.

You can pick up the new smartwatch from Amazon, where it costs £159.99 for the 46mm model. That's a low price as smartwatches go, with many models, such as the Apple Watch 5, costing more than twice that. A cheaper 42mm version is expected to go on sale in the new year, but we don't yet know exactly when.

The Honor Magic Watch 2 has a range of features for those who run and work out regularly, with a suite of metrics tracked every time you exercise. In particular its run tracking features look impressive – you get as much info as you would from a treadmill, including pace and height gained.

Battery life appears to be impressive too, with Honor saying the Magic Watch 2 will last up to two weeks between charges, something smartwatch fans will know is far from common. In our hands-on review we found the range of non-fitness features was a little limited, with Wear OS watches boasting way more lifestyle features, but if you're on the market for a great running or exercise smartwatch this looks to be a solid choice.

If you want to find out more, check out our hands-on Honor Magic Watch 2 review.