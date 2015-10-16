New Star Wars: The Force Awakens trailer and ticket pre-sales could arrive October 19

The internet has started to buzz like a mis-wired droid with rumors a new Star Wars: The Force Awakens trailer will land on October 19.

While a rumor of a trailer doesn't seem exactly buzz-worthy, the trailer will reportedly accompany the start of pre-sale tickets to the film, which will hit cinemas on December 17 in North America and the UK (December 16 in Australia).

Site iO9 has reportedly confirmed with a number of sources that the new trailer will debut during Monday Night Football halftime on Disney-owned ESPN, or at about 8pm (EST).

According to these same sources, advanced tickets to the film will go on sale soon after at about 8.30pm (EST).

And as a bonus, we'll also reportedly be seeing the official movie poster this Sunday. If so, it's likely news of the trailer and ticket pre-sales will be announced alongside the poster.

So, if all this news is to be believed, you should probably set your heart to hyperdrive - we might just have another Star Wars day to celebrate.