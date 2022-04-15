Here's what the next-gen Meta Project Cambria VR headset might look like

Audio player loading…

A virtual reality headset codenamed Project Cambria is on the way from Meta (previously known as Facebook and/or Oculus) – but no one know's exactly what the new piece of hardware is going to look like. Or do they?

Unofficial renders put together by tipster Brad Lynch (via SlashGear) may give us some ideas. Lynch says these renders have been created using leaked information from the supply chain, and he's "250%" convinced about their accuracy. They look similar to the official glimpses we've seen of the hardware (see the top of this article).

While the device doesn't look vastly different from the Oculus Quest 2 in terms of its aesthetics, it does appear to be more lightweight and stylish. We're betting that it's going to be significantly more powerful under the hood too.

Meta Cambria (SeaCliff) will release later this yearGot confirmation from the supply chain and sourced who’ve tried the device that this is exactly what the final PVT model looks like pic.twitter.com/FQnKDyyjDAApril 13, 2022 See more

What's coming

These renders don't give too much away about the VR headset, but a forward-facing camera is visible: it's thought that this will enable mixed reality or augmented reality support, where digital elements are overlaid over scenes in the real world.

Meta has already committed to a 2022 release window for the Project Cambria device, so we should get to see the real thing sooner rather than later. We also know it's going to be a standalone headset that doesn't need to be connected to a PC to run.

Eye tracking is one of the key features expected to differentiate the new, more expensive headset from the Oculus Quest 2: that will mean that the parts of a scene that you're looking at will be able to be rendered at a higher quality and in more detail.

Analysis: Meta's big plans for VR

While Meta has revealed some details about Project Cambria, there's still a lot we don't know about the company's VR plans. What is certain, however, is that there's another big virtual reality and augmented reality push in the offing, metaverse and all.

Rumors are also swirling about an Oculus Quest 2 Pro (though the Oculus name will most likely be dropped going forward). Recent reports have hinted that an improved successor to the Oculus Quest 2 could show up in addition to whatever Project Cambria is – although these two leaked devices may end up actually being the same piece of hardware.

With all of that in mind, all eyes will be on Meta at the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, which is happening on April 20. We're expecting a slew of announcements regarding new games that you can enjoy as immersive virtual reality experiences – and we might just see some new hardware, too.

It now seems probable that we'll see at least one, if not two VR devices from the Meta stable before the end of the year. Considering the success of the very impressive Quest 2, these devices could well get many more users exploring virtual worlds and games.