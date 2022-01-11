Here are two of the best PS5 SSD deals you can buy today

A couple of terrific PS5 SSD deals are available today if you've found your console's storage space lacking following an influx of new games over Christmas.

The first is this 1TB Samsung 980 Pro for £128.99 at Amazon (was £176.99). That's just £2 more than the cheapest ever price we saw during Black Friday and excellent value for a speedy high-capacity SSD from one of the best manufacturers in the business. With this installed you will double the storage available in your console, which is enough room for around 20 average-sized PS5 games.

The only significant downside is that it needs a heatsink in order to remain sufficiently cool while in use in your PS5. Now, there is a version with a heatsink included but it's currently priced at £190. You can avoid paying that significant premium, though, and install your own one instead. Add this compatible heatsink for just £10.99 and you'll be good to go.

If you don't feel comfortable doing that, an alternative is to pick up this 1TB XPG Gammix S70 Blade for £123.39 at Amazon (was £176.28). That's only £20 more than its previous record low price over Black Friday. To get this 30% discount, apply the voucher code on the store page and the price will update in your basket.

Compared to the Samsung SSD, this XPG is a simpler and more straightforward way to upgrade your PS5 storage as it comes with a heatsink pre-installed. All you have to do is insert it into the console's expansion slot and you'll be ready to go with loads more room for all your games.

Whichever one you choose to go with, know that these are the best PS5 SSD deals available today so you're bagging a bargain either way.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for more PS5 SSD deals in your region).

Today's best PS5 SSD deals

1TB Samsung 980 Pro: £176.99 1TB Samsung 980 Pro: £176.99 £126.99 at Amazon

Save £50 – The top of the line Samsung 990 Pro is just £2 more than its record low price right now. It's an ideal PS5 SSD if you need additional storage for games - or can be used in your PC, too. If you're using it in a PS5, just be sure to pick up this £10.99 heatsink at the same time to ensure it stays cool.

1TB XPG Gammix S70 Blade: £176.28 1TB XPG Gammix S70 Blade: £176.28 £123.39 at Amazon

Save £53 – This is the best price for a compatible PS5 SSD with a heatsink in the UK today. We saw a slightly larger 40% discount over Black Friday, but with the current voucher, this PS5 SSD deal is only around £20 off the cheapest it's ever been. Just remember to tick the box to apply the voucher before adding it to your basket. It requires minimal fuss to install as well: simply plug it into the expansion port in the PS5 and you'll double your available storage space for games.

2TB XPG Gammix S70 Blade: £340.26 2TB XPG Gammix S70 Blade: £340.26 £228.91 at Amazon

Save £111 – Think you want more games installed at once or would rather not deal with deleting old ones to make space for your new purchases? A 24% off voucher can also be applied to the 2TB version of the XPG Gammix S70 Blade bringing it down to the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday. Just tick the box to apply the voucher before adding it to your basket. Again, nothing else comes close to this in terms of value for money today so you won't find a cheaper PS5 SSD deal at this capacity.

Both of these feature in our guide to the best PS5 SSD so you can be safe in the knowledge that you're getting a good option to expand your console storage.

With all that available space, you'll want to check out all the latest PS5 deals to get some cheap games and fill it up or renew your membership with a cheap PS Plus deal to get all those free games with the service.

And if you've still not got a console? Well, here's our hub dedicated to where to buy the PS5 with all the latest info on upcoming PS5 restocks.

More PS5 SSD deals