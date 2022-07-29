Halo Infinite fans have made Hideo Kojima's P.T. in Forge mode

Audio player loading…

If you have fond memories of P.T. then you'll love this recreation of its iconic hallway in Halo Infinite's upcoming Forge mode.

Forge mode in Halo Infinite hasn't officially launched yet. But players with access to an unfinished build are already crafting some truly brilliant creations. And this mock-up of P.T.'s claustrophobic hallway by YouTuber Death Templar (opens in new tab) is easily one of the most impressive yet.

Death Templar's video showcases P.T.'s dread-filled setting with alarming accuracy. Nondescript pictures hang throughout the hallway, while light sources bounce harshly off the wall.

Forged in hell

P.T. originally launched as a free PS4 game back in 2014. The game was quite infamously delisted by Konami around the time its director, Hideo Kojima, departed the company. Thankfully, P.T.'s true purpose as a teaser for the now-canceled Silent Hills was revealed before then (opens in new tab).

This lovingly crafted P.T. recreation in Halo Infinite's Forge mode is far from the only demonstration of its advanced capabilities. Another creator showed that a Call of Duty-style Zombies mode might be possible, for example.

But it seems like you won't necessarily have to grapple with the new Forge's improved scripting elements to make awe-inspiring maps. Death Templar has shown that more immersive horror experience can work, too. All you'll need is the know-how to build an environment using prefabricated parts, some lighting knowledge and a sprinkling of imagination.

Halo Infinite has already wowed with its fantastic campaign and moreish multiplayer offerings. But these Forge mode demos tell me that the best is yet to come for the Xbox Series X|S shooter. I personally can't wait to get absorbed into the new Forge mode to try my hand at building some fun and (hopefully) creative maps.

Halo Infinite's Forge mode still doesn't have a release date. But it seems like 343 Industries isn't shirking its duties for its development. If the early footage we've seen of Forge mode is anything to go by, then I'd say its extended time in the oven has proven to be well worth the wait.