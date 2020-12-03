Green Home Awards: entries now open

TechRadar's sister publication, Homebuilding & Renovating, has a brand new awards celebrating all things sustainable in the home building arena, and entries are now open to all - including tech companies focused on making your home more eco-friendly.
From smart thermostats and clever solar panels, to connected appliances and low energy devices, there's plenty of scope for entries across the Green Home Awards' 18 diverse categories.
The Green Home Awards aim to commend the companies who are leading the way to create a more sustainable future for the industry. You can enter as many categories as you see fit and any company based in the UK or Europe can enter the awards.
Enter the Green Home Awards today
Green Home Awards categories
- Best Airtightness Product
- Best Biomass Boiler
- Best Energy-Saving, Energy Storage or Energy-Generating Product
- Best Green Building System
- Best Green Consultancy Service
- Best Green Innovation
- Best Green Interior Product (including kitchens, lighting and furniture)
- Best Green Supplier (including renewables and building materials' suppliers)
- Best Heat Pump
- Best Heating and/or Hot Water Innovation
- Best Insulation Product or Supplier
- Best Low-Energy Door System
- Best Low-Energy Glazing System
- Best Natural Building Material
- Best Smart Energy-Saving Product
- Best Solar Panel
- Best Ventilation System or Supplier
- Best Water-Saving Product
The entry submission deadline is 5pm on February 5, 2021, so make sure you enter your company in one of the 18 fantastic categories. Green Home Awards winners will be announced on April 22, 2021. Good luck!