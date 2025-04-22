Sustainability Week: Why Africa’s sustainable future is the smartest investment

The World Meteorological Organisation has warned that the escalating climate crisis will spare no continent, with Africa facing some of the most severe consequences. Despite contributing just 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions, Africa is disproportionately affected and the least equipped to handle the impact. The continent is warming faster than the global average, driving extreme weather events such as floods, tropical cyclones, and wildfires - threatening livelihoods and economic stability.

This climate crisis requires urgent action - so how can the countries who are responsible for the vast majority of emissions support Africa in adapting to a changing climate and help its residents build a more resilient future? The answer lies in green finance.

Brett Sievwright Social Links Navigation CEO of Platcorp Holdings.

Sustainable, decentralized and renewable energy

According to the World Economic Forum, green finance is any structured financial activity that’s been created to ensure a better environmental outcome. With climate change leading to disproportionate extreme weather events in Africa, green finance investments are increasingly crucial to the continent’s continued economic growth.

Africa is home to significant solar, wind, hydro and biogas resources - many of which remain untapped or underutilized. Efforts to transition small-scale farmers, businesses and communities to decentralized and renewable energy sources will not only reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but they will also serve as the foundation for long-term economic progress and resilience.

With over 600 million Africans lacking access to electricity - decentralized and renewable energy sources have become even more critical to sustainable development across the continent. However, in order to access these energy resources, people require access to finance to afford the purchase, maintenance and construction of sustainable energy sources, such as biogas digesters, solar pumps, solar home systems and more.

With such a significant proportion of the continent lacking access to something as vital as electricity, the opportunity for investors is equally significant. While many potential investors have high perceived risks when it comes to investing in Africa, for reasons such as political uncertainty, regulatory uncertainty and economic volatility - this is not the reality on the ground.

However, in order to make these investments successful, it’s critical for potential investors to partner with reliable firms based in Africa, who can easily navigate these complexities and facilitate capital investments with recipients at scale.

Investing in Africa - moving towards sustainable agriculture

Over 65% of the population in eastern Africa is employed in agriculture, however, climate change is leading to increased droughts and extreme weather events increasingly threatening these livelihoods. As a result, many farmers turn to diesel-powered generators to power irrigation systems, which have high-costs, and serve as a further contributor to the greenhouse gas emissions that are causing the droughts in the first place. But investments made through green finance will create opportunities to make farmers more resilient, including the provision of solar-powered irrigation systems.

With many African farmers relying on unpredictable rainfall to harvest crops, these systems can help to ensure year-round food production and reduce reliance on unpredictable weather conditions. This, in turn, will mitigate the impact of prolonged droughts. However, the upfront costs for these systems are prohibitive for the average farmer in Africa.

This is where opportunity exists for investors. Farmers need access to capital to purchase systems, such as solar-powered irrigation, which will save money and reduce greenhouse gases in the long-term when compared to traditional diesel power generators.

These farmers don’t need the large-scale loans typically offered from traditional big banks, rather they need access to lower value loans accessible in rural areas, not typically offered by big banks. Despite the low value and shorter tenure of these loans, the loan provider still makes a return on the loan provision, the farmer gets the access to capital required to create a more sustainable and efficient energy system - all while reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the process.

It’s a win-win for everyone.

Why green finance in Africa is a win-win investment opportunity

Whilst the UK alone has committed $2B to support green projects, further investment is needed as access to capital plays a pivotal role in turning these projects into reality and enabling African nations to mitigate climate risks while fostering long-term economic growth and resilience.

Africa’s green economy presents a high-growth investment opportunity, delivering both strong financial returns and lasting environmental benefits - a true win-win for investors. And with more than half of individual investors saying they are planning to increase their allocations to sustainable investments, and more than 70% stating they believe strong ESG practices can lead to higher returns - green finance in Africa presents the perfect investment opportunity.

Investors will benefit from investing in a market with high-growth potential while also helping to protect vulnerable communities from the harsh effects of climate change and unlocking job opportunities across the region.

Investors who overlook Africa’s green economy risk missing out on substantial returns while also leaving vulnerable communities exposed to escalating climate threats. Now is the time to invest in Africa’s green future - an investment opportunity where sustainability and profitability go hand in hand.

Africa is currently at a crossroads, with one path leading to escalating climate risks and economic instability and the other leading to a sustainable future powered by green finance. Green finance opportunities will help Africa to set off on the right path, and with the climate crisis worsening, this is not only an economic opportunity - but an environmental imperative.

Now is the time for investors to step up and direct capital towards green finance. Not only will this drive financial returns for these investors, but it will also allow them to play a key role in powering communities, protecting livelihoods and shaping a more sustainable and resilient Africa.

We've featured the best green web hosting.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro