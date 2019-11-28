Grab a PS4, the new Call of Duty and Spider-Man for just £200

We've seen some great Black Friday PS4 and PS4 Pro deals, but this PS4 bundle offer from Very takes the biscuit.
You can pick up a 500GB PlayStation 4 console, newly released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare AND Marvel's Spider-Man for just £200 (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best PS4 prices in your region). That's the best deal we've seen on a PS4 bundle to date - and the best we expect to see over Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
This bundle roughly saves you around £150 and you can add on optional extras if you want (though they will cost more).
PS4 500GB Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle | Marvel's Spider-Man | £199.99 at Very
This is an absolute cracking bundle from Very that sees you getting a PS4 console, the new Call of Duty AND Spider-Man all for just £200. Grab it while you can!View Deal
Not in the UK? Check out the best prices for PS4 consoles in your region:
