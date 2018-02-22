Google reveals its top Android smartphones for businesses

Google has launched a new certification program aimed at helping businesses identify the best mobile devices for their workers.

The company's new Android Enterprise Recommended initiative looks to promote the smartphone vendors that Google believes are doing good work with its Android platform, offering businesses a solid working platform with great security and user experience.

Among the devices highlighted by the new program are Google's own Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, and Pixel 2 XL offerings, but the list also includes the Huawei Mate 10 and P10, BlackBerry KeyOne and Motion, LG V30, Sony Xperia X, and the Nokia 8.

Recommended

Google says that in order to become part of its recommendations device, a device must meet basic hardware requirements needed to run Android 7.0 Marshmallow, meaning a minimum of 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, and a battery life of more than eight hours are among the basics.

Manufacturers will also need to demonstrate that their device can be rolled out in bulk, be offered unlocked as a default, and be able to roll out Google's security updates within 90 days of release, for up to three years.

“It is an honour to have BlackBerry KEYone and BlackBerry Motion among the first smartphones validated as part of the Android Enterprise Recommended programme,” said Alain Lejeune, global general manager for TCL Communication’s BlackBerry Mobile Division. “This is an important part of our portfolio growth and another step we’re taking to ensure our modern, Android-powered BlackBerry smartphones set the bar for an enterprise-ready, secure mobile experience.”

“We are delighted that the Nokia 8 has been selected by Google to be included in the Android Enterprise Recommended programme," said Andrej Sonkin, GM enterprise business, HMD Global.

"The Nokia 8’s incredible battery life, flagship performance and pure, secure and up-to-date Android experience, with security updates every thirty days, make it a great device for enterprise users.”