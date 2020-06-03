Get six months of business broadband free with this new deal from Vodafone

If you're running a business right now, paying out big fees for broadband deals is likely the last thing you want to be doing. Luckily, Vodafone has an offer that can help cut that cost right down.

When you invest in either of Vodafone's main business broadband deals - Essentials Superfast 1 and Superfast 2 - Vodafone will give you the first six months completely FREE.

And that's not all - Vodafone will also give your business access to Microsoft 365 Business Standard's full suite of business tools for the first six months free, too.

Even after the free period ends, prices remain low - starting from just £19.17 per month for the remainder of the term.

There are a few key benefits to Vodafone's business broadband deals. You're getting a single static IP address (making connecting email domains, running servers and more a lot easier). Vodafone will also knock off a few quid each month (once your six months are over) if you're an existing Vodafone customer and it has a simple switch over system to get your business comms running as quickly and smoothly as possible.

Below you can find Vodafone's two business broadband plans complete with the six months free period and free Microsoft Office. The promotional deal is for new and existing Vodafone customers and is available for businesses with 1-49 employees.

Vodafone's price cut fibre broadband deal in full:

Vodafone Essentials Superfast 1 broadband | 24 months | Avg speeds 35Mb | Static IP address | FREE activation | FREE for six months, then £19.17/pm

The cheapest of the two options, go with Vodafone's Essentials Superfast 1 package and after your free six months are over, you'll be paying just £19.17 a month for speeds averaging 35Mb - perfect for small businesses.

Vodafone Essentials Superfast 2 broadband | 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation |FREE for six months, then £22.50/pm

Boost the price slightly and your average speeds go up to 63Mb. This will be helpful for slightly busier offices with more devices having lots of video calls, exporting larger files and generally streaming content.

(All prices subject to VAT)

