The 5 best-looking VR games at E3 2016

If E3 2015 was the year of VR hardware, E3 2016 is the year of VR software. With two of the three major headsets now out, the foundations of gaming's VR-focussed future have been laid. Now it's the turn of developers to do their part by filling out their libraries with virtual reality titles that make full use of the new medium.

This is unfortunately easier said than done. Virtual reality is a very young medium, and its rulebook has yet to be written, so developers are having to find out for themselves what does and doesn't work when you have a headset strapped to your face.

Given its relative newness it's impressive to see the sheer amount of VR titles present at E3. It its press conference Sony had perhaps the strongest VR showing yet, and promised that its own PlayStation VR headset would launch with 50 titles supported.

E3 2016 might not yet be over, but we couldn't be more excited about these five VR games from the show.