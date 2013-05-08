Original SimCity creator slams EA's recent 'inexcusable' launch disaster

EA has been battered from pillar to post over its ill-fated SimCity game launch in recent weeks, and now the man responsible for the game's very existence has also expressed his disappointment.

Will Wright, who created the original SimCity over a quarter of a century ago, said issues with the always-on connectivity that left users unable to play the game they'd just bought were "inexcusable."

Problems with EA's servers meant gamers were unable to get online for days after the launch, leaving customers fuming and seriously damaging the company's reputation in the process.

Wright, who is no longer associated with the franchise, said the gaming giant company should have seen it coming because, well, he did.

Big backlash

He told GamesIndustry: "I could have predicted - I kind of did predict there'd be a big backlash about the DRM stuff."

"That was basically inexcusable, that you charge somebody $60 for a game and they can't play it. I can understand the outrage. If I was a consumer buying the game and that happened to me, I'd feel the same."

He had kinder words for the actual game, which itself has been beset by bugs and problems, many of which remain despite a recent update.

"'It's a good game; I enjoy playing it a lot," added Wright, who left publisher Maxis over a decade ago to work on other projects.

Via The Verge