Sony VP says company plans to support PS3 through 2015

Sony said Tuesday that it will continue to support the PlayStation 3 for at least two or three more years, regardless of rumors pointing to a new console coming next year.

Speaking with GameSpot, John Koller, PlayStation vice president of hardware marketing, said that the aging system still has a few more years of life left in it.

"A lot of great content is coming," Koller said.

"And over the next 2-3 years, the PS3 has got an incredible lineup. That consumer coming in this fall is going to really have an opportunity to have great content and what we believe to be the best content in the industry.

We're going to continue supporting the PS3 for the next few years. Absolutely. And we're going to continue supporting it not only that long, but as long as there is a development spigot that's running hot. And I can tell you right now, the development spigot for PS3 is very hot."

The PS3 holiday facelift

Koller compared the PlayStation 3's lifespan to that of the PS2, which received major support from game releases for several years after the PlayStation 3 launched and continues to see the occasional sports or licensed game release.

"A lot of great games [are] coming," Koller noted. "Same thing with PS2…it's kind of stuck around as that old warrior, many years after its launch. But there's still games launching for it."

Last week, Sony announced a new slimmer PS3 design in 250GB, 500GB, and 12GB SSD flavors.

The 250GB model arrived in U.S. stores Tuesday, bundled with Uncharted 3: Game of the Year Edition and a $30 voucher for the free-to-play shooter Dust 514. It costs $269.

The States won't get the 500GB version until Oct. 30, when it arrives with a $299 bundle including Assassin's Creed III.

The slim 12GB is arriving in the U.K. Oct. 12 and will cost £185, while the 500GB hits the island Friday for £250 and is bundled with EA's FIFA 13.

Via GameSpot, GForGames