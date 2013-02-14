Ouya will be the best Tegra 3 device around, claims company CEO

Ouya is having a bit of a love-fest with Nvidia this Valentine's Day, vowing that the little gaming box will be a showpiece for the chip maker's mobile processors.

The Android-based console uses Nvidia's Tegra 3 processor at its core, and received a lot of attention from the chip maker as a result.

"The partner that we've worked the most with, that is incredibly supportive of developers, NVIDIA, have multiple people on their team dedicated to our account," Ouya CEO Julie Uhrman told Engadget recently.

Uhrman added that the extra attention will make Ouya the "best Tegra 3 device on the market."

Tegra 4 in the wings?

As a console, Ouya doesn't have the same power limitations as a smartphone or tablet, so the 3-inch cube should be able to push the Tegra 3 chip further than the average Android device.

What's more, it helps that Ouya is also much more encouraging of hacking into it's device to get the most out of the hardware.

Of course, Nvidia just announced its Tegra 4 chip at CES earlier this year, which will likely start showing up in handsets right around or shortly after the Ouya's June launch. So while Ouya may be the best Tegra 3 system on the market, it could still be outpaced by newer Tegra devices.

That may have something to do with Ouya's decision to adopt the mobile device strategy for updates, with a new console launching each year with updated specs.

Annual releases were suggested by the company with the thought of expanded flash memory, but if Nvidia and Ouya have really been struck by cupid's arrow then a Tegra 4 upgrade may be in store for the Ouya 2.