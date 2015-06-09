Microsoft announces new 1TB Xbox One - and a new controller

Amazon dampened the announcement by leaking it early, but Microsoft has just officially announced a 1TB Xbox One console that starts shipping today.

As well as having all that extra on-board storage, gamers will be able to extend it further with an external USB 3.0 drive.

The new Xbox One costs £350/$400 (AUS price TBC), while Microsoft is setting the price of the 500GB model to £300/$350 permanently.

On top of that, Microsoft is also rolling out a new controller that includes a 3.5mm headset jack and bumpers that have been "fine-tuned". The new pad will be available to buy on its own from "late summer", but you can pick up the 1TB console right now.

E3 2015: everything that's coming