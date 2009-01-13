Bruce Springsteen makes Guitar Hero debut

Bruce Springsteen is making his debut on Guitar Hero – not only releasing classic hit Born to Run but also debuting a new song, My Lucky Day.

'The Boss' has previously been absent from the increasingly popular method of getting your hits to the new generation by bringing them to peripheral gaming.

But soon Guitar Hero World Tour fans everywhere can be sprung from cages out on highway 9 or look to highways jammed with broken heroes on a last chance power drive.

Defining force

"Bruce Springsteen has been a defining force in Rock 'n Roll and we are incredibly excited to have him make his video game debut with Guitar Hero World Tour," said Robert Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard.

Springsteen's longtime manager Jon Landau added, "Activision has been a leader in getting music to the public in new ways and we are very happy to have them making these two songs available to their audience."

The Bruce Springsteen Track Pack will be available on Xbox Live Marketplace, PlayStation Store for PS3 and as singles for Wii for free between January 27 and February 4.

After that the pack will cost 320 MS points, 200 Wii points or an as yet unspecified amount on PS3.