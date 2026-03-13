This is the gaming headset deal I've been waiting for. It's so good that I really don't know how long it will last!

I didn't think I'd even see a tiny 5% off the brilliant SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite audiophile, premium gaming headset for months still, but here we are with the unbelievable headset currently enjoying a 7% discount, that has brought its price down to £559.49 (was £599.99).

• View the full Amazon Spring Sale

Although not strictly part of the wider Amazon's Spring Deal Days, and while the price tag remains a lot of money in itself, this is still a fantastic and welcome price cut on the best gaming headset I have ever used.

Today's best SteelSeries headset deal

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite really is the best gaming headset I have ever tested. It's the full, unadulterated, uncompromising, ticks-all-boxes package. It's so good that I've, basically run out of superlatives for it. If you're looking for the best of the best in gaming audio and something to use across a multi-device setup, then this is the headset to go for.

Its price tag is very steep, however, and is a big barrier to entry. However, it's held its price pretty stubbornly since its launch at the end of last year, so a discount like this is not to be sniffed at, and certainly not if you've been holding out for a cheaper rate for the premium set.

More of today's best Amazon Spring Deal Days deals

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