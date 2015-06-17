6 awesome controllers and peripherals from E3 2015

E3 2015 is well under way and has already showcased plenty of PC and console controllers for gamers to get to grips with.

Peripherals are no longer dull slabs of black plastic; as Microsoft's new Xbox Elite controller shows, some can be exciting slabs of black plastic too. Others even add a splash of colour: Razer's new Mamba gaming mouse, for example, helps you blow away enemies with pinpoint precision while emitting every colour of the rainbow. Cute.

And if Final Fantasy VII fans aren't still weeping with joy over the prospect of a PS4 remake, Sony's retro-themed 20th Annivairsary controller (pictured above) is sure to open the floodgates.

Click on for our rundown of the best controllers from E3 2015.