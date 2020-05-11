Galaxy S20 too pricey? Samsung has an upcoming cheap phone that just leaked

Alongside the Galaxy S series of top-end smartphones, like the Galaxy S20 from early 2020, Samsung has the popular Galaxy A line of affordable handsets for people who want some decent features at an affordable price, and it looks like this latter series is going to get a new entry.

Samsung-centric website Sammobile spotted the Samsung Galaxy A21s listed in the Google Play Console, suggesting the phone is nearing release, as well as some details on the phone's screen.

It seems the handset will have a 6.5-inch LCD display with 1600 x 720 resolution - that's bigger but lower-res than the 6.2-inch 1440 x 3200 AMOLED screen of the Samsung Galaxy S20.

However the Galaxy A21s will likely be far more affordable than the S20 - A-series phone always are, especially the A2X devices, which are at the lower end of the A spectrum. We'd expect the A21s to be an exceedingly cheap phone, with prices likely around $250 / £200 / AU$500.

It's worth pointing out the Samsung Galaxy A21 hasn't been released yet, so the A21s is likely even further from our hands, but we'd expect it to be out further into 2020.

Further Samsung Galaxy A21s leaks

This isn't the first we've heard about the Samsung Galaxy A21s, as information was leaked in January 2020 on the phones from the same source.

That leak suggested the phone will have Samsung's Exynos 850 chipset, a four-camera combo lead by a 48MP main snapper, and a large 5,000mAh battery - and if those specs are the real deal then the A21s is shaping up to be a real contender for our best cheap phone title.

We'll test the handset thoroughly when it's released to see if it earns that crown, though, and let you know the results.