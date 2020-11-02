Fortnite arrives on Xbox Series X and PS5 next week with visual upgrades

Fortnite will be on Xbox Series X/S and the PlayStation 5 with some nifty new features when the consoles launch next week. The game will launch in time for each console's release – so November 10 on Xbox, and November 12 on PS5 (the latter launches November 19 in some territories, including the UK).

The version of Fortnite on next-generation consoles is more than just the same game running on better hardware, though. These new versions are native to the newer consoles, with their visual settings tuned accordingly.

Don't worry about your data, either. Current Fortnite players will be able to jump back in to the game immediately and continue their progress in terms of levels, battle pass and everything else.

Here’s what you can expect from Fortnite on the new consoles.

Fornite on Xbox Series X

With the launch of the Xbox Series X/S on November 10, the new version of Fortnite will be available to download for free immediately. Expect the visual improvements to vary depending on the console.

Chief of these changes is that Fortnite will now play at 4K resolution at 60 frames per second on the Series X. The world of Fortnite should be more vibrant than ever on Microsoft's most powerful console, with improved grass, trees, lighting, explosion effects and more.

The Xbox Series S, however, will only allow for 1080p resolution at 60fps. Still, according to Epic Games, the S will still "support most of the visual enhancements available on the Series X".

With the new console's SSD comes almost non-existent loading screens. As an added bonus, the Xbox Series X and S will both support split-screen co-op at 60fps.

Fortnite on PS5

Along with the PS5's release in North America, Fortnite will be available for the console on November 12. The enhancements here are basically the same as for the Xbox Series X on the visual side, with the game available at 4K resolution, 60fps.

The big difference, however, is the PS5's DualSense controller. Epic promises an immersive experience with the new pad, as the "haptic feedback makes it feel like your holding the suppressed SMG or bolt-action rifle".

In addition to general vibration support, there will be integrated haptic trigger feedback for ranged weapons on the new DualSense controller. The PS5 will also support split-screen co-op at 60fps.

No matter which platforms you play Fortnite on now, crossplay remains available, and your progression and cosmetics carry over to the new consoles.

Epic is also offering all Fortnite players on any platform a free item to claim. The Throwback Axe Pickaxe will be available to grab starting November 4, and it's the classic default pickaxe skin from the very first chapter of Fortnite.

You can grab this all the way up until January 15, 2021. To do so, simply find it in the PSN store or the Microsoft store depending on your console.