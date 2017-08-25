Essential Phone starts shipping to customers in the US

The wait is finally over. The Essential Phone is beginning to ship to customers in the US.

Essential Phone is the first device from Essential, a company founded by Android co-founder Andy Rubin.

The much-hyped handset, officially called the Essential PH-1, was in somewhat of release date limbo after it was unveiled, but now the first phones are making their way to customers.

We're beginning to ship Essential Phone! Please look out for an e-mail today with tracking info. We appreciate everyone's patience!August 25, 2017

The Essential Phone is up for pre-order through Essential Best Buy and Sprint in the US. It comes unlocked, allowing you to take the device onto any carrier's network.

Right now, only the black version is available, though a white model will release at a later date.

For $699 (no UK price yet), the Essential Phone delivers a nearly stock Android experience in a striking design, and despite some misses, it's a bold first try by a company that's never produced a product before.

Essential noted in follow-up tweets that it doesn't have release details for the UK or India yet, but customers in those and other regions can sign up to receive updates on the company's website.

In response to someone who asked about the phone shipping to the UK, Essential replied: "No word on the UK but we're working on it."