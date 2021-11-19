EE may be the only place you'll get an Xbox Series X this Black Friday

If you've been on the hunt for an Xbox Series X recently, you will know how hard it can be to get stock! But, if you're an existing EE customer or are looking to join the network, there's an easy way to get this popular console.

Across all EE phone contracts and also any SIM plan, there is a new add-on available from EE. It costs £31 a month and £10 upfront but for that price, you'll get EE's gaming add-on.

This includes an Xbox Series X, Game Pass Ultimate, unlimited use of streaming apps and unlimited gaming. While it is quite expensive, it is a lot of features thrown in but mostly, the Xbox is the interesting part here.

Existing EE customers can get this by simply logging into their account and selecting accessory products. You'll need to have had your phone contract for 1 month or if its a SIM plan, 6 months to get this.

If you're planning on buying an EE SIM or phone contract this Black Friday, you'll then have to wait 1 month to add this to your plan.

How to get an Xbox Series X with EE