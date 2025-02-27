Amazon's Xbox Wireless Controller deals are pretty stellar, but stock is selling through fast

Great news if you're looking to buy a brand new gamepad for Xbox or PC, the Xbox Wireless Controller (and several of its alternate colors) are back on sale right now at Amazon. These are the best Xbox Wireless Controller deals we've seen since last year's Holiday sales events, and predictably, they're selling through at a pretty swift rate.

The headliner is the standard Robot White Xbox Wireless Controller, which has been reduced to just $39 (was $59.99) at Amazon for a cool $21 saving. Some of the special editions have also seen generous discounts, such as the Ghost Cipher variant dropping to $57.50 (was $69.99). The new Pulse Cipher controller has also received its first ever discount on record, taking it down to an impressive $64 (was $74.99).

While these deals aren't quite as strong as their lowest-ever rates from last year's Black Friday sales event, they're still very compelling and a more affordable way to get some of the best Xbox controllers around.

Today's best Xbox controller deals

The Xbox Wireless Controller is a reliable go-to gamepad, and while it's designed for Xbox consoles, it works just as well as one of the best PC controllers.

While certainly lacking in extra features compared to many third-party pads, the Xbox Wireless Controller persists as one of the most affordable and reliable options out there.

Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below for more Xbox Wireless Controller deals in your region.