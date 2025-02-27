Amazon's Xbox Wireless Controller deals are pretty stellar, but stock is selling through fast

Great news if you're looking to buy a brand new gamepad for Xbox or PC, the Xbox Wireless Controller (and several of its alternate colors) are back on sale right now at Amazon. These are the best Xbox Wireless Controller deals we've seen since last year's Holiday sales events, and predictably, they're selling through at a pretty swift rate.
The headliner is the standard Robot White Xbox Wireless Controller, which has been reduced to just $39 (was $59.99) at Amazon for a cool $21 saving. Some of the special editions have also seen generous discounts, such as the Ghost Cipher variant dropping to $57.50 (was $69.99). The new Pulse Cipher controller has also received its first ever discount on record, taking it down to an impressive $64 (was $74.99).
While these deals aren't quite as strong as their lowest-ever rates from last year's Black Friday sales event, they're still very compelling and a more affordable way to get some of the best Xbox controllers around.
Today's best Xbox controller deals
While the color is as basic as it gets, it's hard to go wrong with the Robot White controller at under 40 bucks. While this is $5 more than its record-low sales price, this is still a great way to get a reliable, long-lasting controller more affordably than usual.
UK price: Argos - £49.99
This slick light yellow colorway is currently 16 bucks off retail price at Amazon. This one's about $9 shy of its lowest ever discount, but still worth checking out if you're looking for a zestier color choice.
UK price: Amazon - £46.98
At five bucks less than the Electric Volt colorways, Pulse Red is a superb choice for players who prefer a more fiery color scheme.
UK price: Amazon - £48.99
Another favorite of ours and one that is very close to its lowest ever price. The vibrant green used here matches the iconic Xbox branding really well.
UK price: Amazon - £52.99
This absolutely stunning design has also seen a decent reduction. It's not close to its lowest ever price from last year, but we can still highly recommend this one at under 60 bucks if you really value controller aesthetics.
UK price: EE Store - £59.98
This is the first notable discount we've seen for the recently released Pulse Cipher special edition Xbox Wireless Controller. It has the translucent design of the Ghost Cipher model in a striking red tone.
UK price: Amazon - £64.99
The Xbox Wireless Controller is a reliable go-to gamepad, and while it's designed for Xbox consoles, it works just as well as one of the best PC controllers.
While certainly lacking in extra features compared to many third-party pads, the Xbox Wireless Controller persists as one of the most affordable and reliable options out there.
Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below for more Xbox Wireless Controller deals in your region.
