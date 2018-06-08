EE, Huawei and Three win big at the Mobile Industry Awards 2018

Last night’s 2018 Mobile Industry Awards saw some of the world’s biggest technology firms take home the top prizes in a glittering night for the UK mobile industry.

Held in London's Brewery, the awards saw Huawei crowned Best Manufacturer, Three triumphing as best high street retailer, and EE named as both Best Consumer Network and Best Business Network.

The operator was the big winner of the night, taking home four gongs, with its ambition and the progress over the last 12 months winning particular praises from the judges.

EE also saw its 4GEE home router win the Most Innovative Service crown, and the company’s CEO Marc Allera took the night’s top prize as the Mobile Power 50 Person of the Year.

Huawei claimed the best manufacturer crown having narrowly pipped Samsung to the post. The Chinese manufacturer’s efforts to work alongside industry players in order to sell products was commended by the judging panel.

Huawei’s P20 Pro was also crowned Hottest New Phone 2018 on the night, beating both the iPhone X and the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus.

Three reigned supreme among the high street retailers, impressing the judges with its innovative approach to staff training and customer service. The network’s initiatives to involve staff in its decision-making processes was described by the panel as ‘revolutionising the industry’.

Congratulations to all our 2018 winners who collected there trophies last night at a packed event attended by the best and brightest from the UK Mobile Industry.

Introducing our 2018 Mobile Industry Award winners:

- Best MVNO Partner - Three Wholesale

- Managed Service Provider of the Year - Mobliciti

- Best Unified Comms Dealer - The One Point

- Best Distributor - Mobile Solutions - Exertis

- Best Distributor - Emerging Technology - Brightstar

- Best Distributor - Consumer Technology - Tech Data

- Best MVNO - Sky Mobile

- Best Business Network - EE

- Business Growth Award - Daisy

- Most Innovative Service - EE 4GEE

- Best Recycling & ReCommerce Service - O2 / Redeem

- Mobile Accessory of the Year - Google Mini

- Best Ruggedised Device - Cat S41

- Best Online Retailer - O2

- Best High Street Retailer - Three

- Best Value Phone - Honor 9 Lite

- Best Mid-Market Phone - OnePlus 5T

- Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team - Samsung

- Phone of the Year - iPhone X

- Hottest New Phone 2018 - Huawei P20 Pro

- Best Consumer Network - EE

- Best Manufacturer - Huawei

- Person of the Year - Marc Allera, CEO, BT Consumer business

- Shop Idol - Josh Higgins, Carphone Warehouse