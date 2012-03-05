Ever imagined what you would do if your computer crashed or your iPad got stolen? What would happen to those sentimental photos; that journal that took years to build-up; or that project you were relying on for this year's work bonus?

Well, to help make sure these disasters don't happen to you, we have teamed up with Mozy, the world's most trusted data backup service, to offer the chance for one lucky reader to win an HP laptop and a year's subscription to MozyHome!

In the seven years since Mozy helped pioneer the online backup market, the way we access and interact with our data has changed significantly. With the growing adoption of smartphones and tablets, many people are using multiple devices. Mozy ensures photographs, music and documents accumulated over the years are protected for a lifetime, whilst making those same files available wherever you are, on whatever device you're carrying.

Data backup

When things go wrong with your IT and you need to get your data back, having someone on hand who knows exactly what they are doing is invaluable. Mozy takes away the hassle and worry so you can be sure to avoid any data-loss disasters. What's more, with Mozy's new Stash feature, your data can be updated and accessible across all your personal devices with just one simple, secure login.

With your very own new laptop and Mozy's backup expertise, you can download music, photos and personal files; safe and secure in the knowledge that Mozy's military-grade encryption will guarantee you are protected and have peace of mind!

For more information about Mozy visit www.mozy.co.uk.

This competition is now closed. The winner is Mr D Coverdale.