PC World and Currys to open at midnight... for Windows 8

If you're so excited about Windows 8 that you can't wait for the shops to open at normal time on October 26th, get yourself down to PC World and Currys which are planning to open at midnight for the launch.

The Tottenham Court Road branch of the retailers will be opening as soon as the clock strikes midnight on Friday October 26.

On the off-chance that there's a massive queue, PC World and Currys are laying on coffee, doughnuts and entertainment in the form of US magician Daniel White.

Bargains

As well as the opportunity to buy the first wave of Windows 8 hardware, there'll be discounts galore for the insomniac bargain hunter.

The first 300 customers to buy a Windows 8 HP product will get a free pair of Beats Solo headphones worth approximately £150 and the chance to win a trip to Paris to see No Doubt in concert.

Any customers shopping on the night can get a good deal on four HP laptops too, with up to £400 off these specific builds: