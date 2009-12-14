Dell goes multi-touch with the Inspiron One 19 and Studio 17

Dell has announced two new PCs which utilise multi-touch technology – the Inspiron One 19 and Studio 17.

The Inspiron One 19 is an all-in-one desktop (hence its moniker) which measures 19 inches wide, 15 inches in height and around four inches in width.

Included in the package you will find Wi-Fi capabilities, a webcam, disk storage, DVD drive, and power adapter.

If you don't fancy all the pinching, dragging, rotating and flicking which comes with a touchscreen, then don't fear as the computer is also available in a non-touch guise.

The Studio 17 is a multimedia laptop that also has a screen begging to be caressed.

Featuring 17.3-inch HD display, customisable features, Intel Core2 Duo processors, as well as Windows 7 Home Premium operating system and a built-in wireless card, the whole setup will be out later this month with pricing to be announced.

As for the Inspiron One 19, it is available now from Dell.co.uk, with pricing starting from £499.