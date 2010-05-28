In pictures: Madness of the iPad queue

As some of you may have heard, the new Apple iPad launched internationally this morning, and the flagship Apple store on Regent's Street was snowed under as hundreds descended to get their own Apple tablet.

We sent some intrepid photographers down to the scene to capture the madness, so check out the crazy London Apple iPad scenes:

PANDEMONIUM: The queue for the iPad on Regent's Street stretched down the street and around the corner

FIRST UP: The early iPad buyers, some of whom had been waiting for 24 hours, leave the Apple store

MEDIA: Everyone leaving was greeted by a cacophony of snaps and flashes

LEAFLETS: Paper made to look like an iPad... clever

INTERVIEWED: The early buyers are grilled about why they'd stay out for so long for an iPad

LATECOMERS: Those turning up later were forced to wait for a long time, and rumours of a sell-out meant some might not even pick up an iPad

APPLE FAN: Apple's most famous evangelist turns up at the store

LONG TIME: The queue looks set to continue until supplies run out

COLD WAIT: Hanging out overnight staring at the prospective iPads... we're surprised some didn't go mad