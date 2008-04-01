Apple faces 'millions of colours' lawsuit

Apple can't escape lawsuits, even though it has recently been officially touted as an extremely popular brand

According to AppleInsider, the electronics firm is currently being sued by a group of consumers who have found fault in the way it describes the quality of its iMac displays. The plaintiffs are arguing that, "Apple is deceiving consumers by concealing that its new 20-inch iMac monitors are inferior to the previous generation's, and those of the new 24-inch iMac."

"Apple takes advantage of its customers"

Most importantly, the lawsuit says that Apple's marketing campaign leads consumers to believe its iMac 20-inch display is more capable than it really is. The plaintiffs believe Apple is taking advantage of consumers by saying that all its iMac displays offer "millions of colours", which is not true in the current 20-inch model.

"Apple is duping its customers into thinking they're buying 'new and improved' technology, when in fact they're getting stuck with 'new and inferior,'" a plaintiff said in a statement. "Beneath Apple's 'good guy' image is a corporation that takes advantage of its customers. Our goal is to help those customers who were deceived, and to make sure Apple tells the truth in the future."

Apple declined to comment on the lawsuit, but a similar class-action lawsuit brought against the company last week ended in an undisclosed settlement.