12-inch MacBook rumour resurfaces, brings word of redesigned trackpad

Suggestions that Apple is plotting to launch an 12-inch MacBook notebook that won't necessarily be a MacBook Pro or MacBook Air have remerged.

A forum poster on the Weiphone.com website, with previous for accurately leaking new Apple hardware, reckons the new size is coming to sit between the current 11.6- and 13.3-inch Air offerings.

Everything we know about the Retina MacBook Air

Perhaps significantly though, the poster noted some design changes, claiming the new model will have no fan assembly and will feature a redesigned trackpad with no mechanical button.

He also claimed MacBook Air updates are "coming soon" (probably fair to equate "soon" with WWDC) with new MacBook Pro models set to arrive in September.

For what it's worth, he also claimed the long-awaited iWatch is still in the prototype stage and won't be arriving any time soon.

Actuator

As MacRumors points out, that redesigned trackpad statement falls in line with a recent patent application which users sensors and an actuator to perform the same functions as the current design.

Does Apple really need a MacBook at 12 inches, when less than 2-inches separate the current Air models? Let us know your thoughts below.