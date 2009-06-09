Logitech targets women with colourful mice

Logitech is trying to lure in the more discerning punter, i.e. women, with a range of mice in pretty colours and patterns,

The V220 notebook mouse is now being released in a range of hues, and the odd pattern, as the peripherals giant seeks to extend from the more traditional black or silver.

"When I joined Logitech, I thought that our mouse line-up was great, but I noticed that they were mainly black or silver in colour," explained Logitech's Delphine Donne-Crock.

Just for men

"These colours seemed, in general, to be aimed more at men than at women, so I set about adding colours to the line-up," she added.

There's no word on a UK launch as yet, but the US will be getting the stripey, swirly and colourful varieties from right now for $29.99.