Microsoft's new mouse drops laser tech

Amazon's German site has accidentally leaked out details on Microsoft's Explore Mini Mouse with Blue Track.

Microsoft plans to drop laser technology and instead go back to good ol' LEDs, using a type of blue LED and wide-angle lens combo that the company claims will work on more surfaces than current models of red-light optical or laser mice.

Microsoft's new mouse will also feature a five-button layout and a mini-USB receiver that tucks away underneath the device when you're not using it, suggesting that it is going to make use of RF wireless instead of Bluetooth tech.

We should hear more 'official' details on Microsoft's The Explore Mini in the very near future.