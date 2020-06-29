Building the world’s first peer-to-peer wireless network

Helium (HNT), a new cryptocurrency, is only available from mining via Helium Hotspots. This means that there was no pre-mined supply similar to the way Bitcoin started. Helium Hotspots earn HNT in two ways. First, The Helium Hotspot automatically constantly attempts to prove that it is really located at a specific location that it claims and is providing useful IoT wireless coverage. When Hotspots successfully do this, they earn HNT.

Second, every time the Hotspot transfers data from a LongFi device to the internet, the Hotspot earns HNT. Consumers who understand this concept love the idea that they own and operate the network and are rewarded for sharing their home internet.

Helium is a two-token system. As mentioned earlier, HNT is mined via the Helium Hotspot. For users of the network, it is very easy to use the network. Users buy Helium Data Credits (DC). DCs are like AWS resource credits or airline miles. Users will be able to purchase DCs from Helium Console, any Helium Hotspot operator, or anyone who has HNT. DC’s are created by converting HNT. Once the HNT has been converted to DC, it is removed from circulation, or “burned” as we call it. DCs are non-transferable, and are fixed in value. They can only be used for network transmission of data from LongFi devices to the internet. 1 DC is pegged at a value of $0.00001.

As an example, if you have a LongFi device that transmits every 5 minutes for 365 days, it will cost around $1.04 to use the network. This economics is game-changing for not only for IoT, but the greater telecommunication industry as well.