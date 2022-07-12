Building a PC on a budget? An RTX 2060 could be a good pick this Prime Day

Building a PC can be a difficult and expensive endeavor, especially when you start to look at the prices of graphics cards, which rapidly escalate into the hundreds. If you're looking to assemble a new gaming rig or upgrade an aging GPU, then don't discount the previous generation of Nvidia RTX cards, especially not the humble RTX 2060.

Prime Day deals are here, and we're not seeing any significant sales on Nvidia's current-gen RTX 3000 series of GPUs – but then again, the GPU market has only recently stabilized, so even seeing those cards at RRP is a shock. Various models of the RTX 2060, however, are still seeing some great sales, so snap one up if you're in need of a new GPU.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best RTX 2060 Prime Day deals

(opens in new tab) ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 2060 OC EVO 6GB: £369 £245.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £123 - The single cheapest RTX 2060 on offer this Prime Day, this Asus GPU is the slimmer 2060, using the lower-spec 6GB configuration, although that should still be plenty of VRAM for gaming at 1080p. It's factory-overclocked and comes with two powerful fans.

(opens in new tab) ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 2060 OC EVO 12GB: £530 £270 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £260 - The best-value 12GB RTX 2060 this Prime Day, Asus has delivered a massive discount on this powered-up 2060 from its EVO range. Double the VRAM of regular models means this GPU has improved capabilities when it comes to textures, particle effects, and ray-tracing in games.

(opens in new tab) EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 SC Gaming 6GB: £389.99 £249.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £140 - If it's a compact GPU you're looking for, perhaps for a mini-ITX gaming PC, then EVGA's RTX 2060 SC Gaming is a great shout. This single-fan offering is no less powerful than other 6GB RTX 2060 cards, but it'll fit nicely inside a smaller PC case with no problems.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2060 D6 6GB V2: £393.99 £269.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £125 - It's not the cheapest RTX 2060 this Prime Day, but if you're concerned about keeping your GPU cool, Gigabyte's Windforce V2 fans have you covered. This is one of the larger RTX 2060 cards out there, which means you'll need more room in your case, but also ensures that you'll have superior cooling.

As we noted back in our original review of the RTX 2060, it's an enviable choice of GPU for 1080p and 1440p gaming, with the option to play at 4K if you don't mind dropping your graphics settings and framerates a bit. DLSS technology now means that you can upscale many games for superior performance at higher resolutions, too.

This GPU runs relatively cool and doesn't chow down on your system power either, so you shouldn't need to replace your power supply in order to upgrade. All the RTX 2060 cards listed above are at their lowest prices ever this Prime Day, so we're very confident in recommending them even if they are now three years old.

More RTX 2060 deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the RTX 2060 from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Prime Day deals