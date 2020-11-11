Black Friday deals bring big savings on laptops at Currys

The Dell Inspiron 15 range of laptops are highly sought after products for university students, working professionals, and casual browsers alike. Thanks to the early Black Friday offers over at Currys, you can enjoy this sturdy workhorse with a tasty saving of £120.





Not in the UK? Scroll down to find the best laptop deals where you are.

If you live in the UK, chances are you've set foot into a Currys before when looking to buy reputable tech. With free delivery on all orders and a price match promise, it's no wonder they're such a beloved name in the British retail sector. If you're on the hunt for a new laptop, they've hit it out of the park again for this year's early Black Friday sale.



Whilst the Dell Inspiron is a particularly exciting find, other incredible computing deals have been spotted across the site, with more expected before the end of the month. You can grab yourself £100 off a Lenovo IdeaPad 3, a real steal at just £279. With a 15.6-inch screen and a battery life of up to 9 and a half hours, you won't be caught short if you need to work on the go.



Need something with a little more power? The HP 14s-dq1505sa laptop is armed with an i7 core processor and a 512gb SSD, and with a £200 saving you'll have to look hard for the same specs at this price. The battery life will also last up to 10 hours, so you won't have to frantically search for a wall socket to finish the latest episode of your favourite show.



We're rounding up all of these Currys laptop deals just below, but you'll find plenty more laptop sales here at TechRadar as well. Don't forget to check out our early Black Friday roundup for the best offers across other types of home and office tech.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6-inch laptop: £379 £279 at Currys

Save £100 on a fantastic little runner this week in the Currys early Black Friday sale. This Lenovo has an AMD A3020e processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB SSD, which, for the price, isn't half bad. Plus, it's also incredibly thin and portable, making it a pretty handy travel companion.

View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 2-in-1 14-inch laptop: £549 £429 at Currys

Save £120 on this Lenovo IdeaPad Flex, a feature-packed machine capable of easily swapping between traditional laptop and tablet setups. You'll find a slight spec drop here due to that increased functionality, but you're still picking up a 10th generation i3 processor, 128GB of SSD storage and 4GB RAM.

View Deal

HP 14-inch laptop: £699 £599 at Currys

Another fantastic early Black Friday deal from Currys, this time on a wildly powerful HP 14 laptop. Sure, it's a little bulkier than some notebooks, but this one's got an Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD - absolutely stellar specs for the money. Recommended.

View Deal