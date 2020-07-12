Best PS4 cooling stations: the top cooling stands, fans and stations

Looking for the best PS4 cooling stations around? Then you’ve landed on the right page. As PS4 games have become more advanced, the PlayStation 4 console has often struggled to keep up, with the strain of running major AAA titles such as The Last of Us 2 resulting in the hardware sounding like an air plane ready to take off.

However, external PS4 cooling stations and fans essentially keep the console from overworking itself through better airflow. This means that console noise from internal cooling components shouldn’t reach absurd levels of volume. And, alongside simply keeping your PS4 well ventilated and air dusted occasionally, cooling fans and stations could lead to a potentially longer console lifespan.

With Sony’s PS5 around the corner, gamers who wish to get the most out of their PS4 console before upgrading, or who simply want to preserve the console for years to come, should consider an external cooling accessory. So we’ve put together a list of the best PS4 cooling stations, fans and stands on the market that should suit a range of budgets and needs.

Best PS4 cooling stations

(Image credit: DOBE/ElecGear)

ElecGear PS4 Vertical Cooling Stand

A premium cooling fan setup for PSVR owners

Fits PS4, PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro

Charging docks for DualShock 4 and Move controllers

PSVR bracket

No game storage

One of the PS4’s most successful accessories has been Playstation VR. Sony has sold over a whopping five million units of its virtual reality headsets and made the once niche technology mainstream. In comparison, that’s a better sales rate than the Oculus Rift or HTC Vive. For such a premium device, it was sold for noticeably cheaper as well.

Considering the resources needed to run games in VR, it’s best to keep your PS4 and its headset processing unit as ventilated as possible. ElecGear’s all encompassing cooling station is a premium accessory for a premium hardware set up. A simple off/on switch offers solid cooling through duo fans. Alongside chargers for standard DualShock 4 controllers, the station features two more chargers for Playstation Move controllers. Four USB ports at the front should be more than enough. There’s even a hanger for a pair of over-the-ear headphones. The only thing that would make this absolutely perfect would be slots for game cases.

Grab the ElecGear PS4 Vertical Cooling Stand from Amazon US for $29.98

Grab the ElecGear PS4 Vertical Cooling Stand from Amazon UK for £24.98

(Image credit: Kootek)

Kootek Vertical Stand for PS4

A feature-packed cooling station at a great price

Fits PS4, PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro

Packed with features

Three cooling fans

Games holder

Doesn’t work in rest mode

Anyone looking for a fully functional PS4 cooling station with value should look toward the Kootek Vertical Stand. This vertical stand features three cooling fans that should provide plenty of extra heat dissipation. The stand also features dual-charging ports for DualShock 4 controllers and case holders big enough for twelve game cases. Too bad the USB ports don’t work unless the PS4 is fully turned on. Regardless, it’s probably one of the best bang-for-buck within cooling station offerings for the console and it works for all PS4 models from original to Pro variants.

Grab Kootek Vertical Stand for PS4 from Amazon US for $23.99

(Image credit: KINGTOP)

KINGTOP Vertical Stand for PS4

Fans have high/low settings

Can use external USB Power Source

Compact and portable design

Console doesn’t fit too securely in stand

Those looking for something incredibly cheap in the console cooling department should look into Kingtop’s stand. There’s plenty to love about this incredibly affordable stand which features two fans that offer both high and low settings that doesn’t require using any of the front USB ports. This means it can be powered with any standard USB port. However, the case doesn’t seem too sturdy in keeping the console in place so be mindful of where the set-up is placed.

Grab the KINGTOP Vertical Stand for PS4 from Amazon UK for £26.99

KINGTOP Vertical Stand for PS4 from Amazon US for $27.99

(Image credit: OIVO)

OIVO PS4 Vertical Cooling Stand

Fantastic quality at a reasonable price

Quality design that’s sturdy

Faster DualShock charging through EXT port

Only one USB port

OIVO’s cooling stand works for all PS4 models and is feature packed. Alongside two cooling fans, the base features a metal bottom instead of plastic. This means some serious console ventilation. Instead of using the micro-USB port, the cooling stand utilizes faster charging through the Dualshock 4’s EXT Port. Anyone looking for real quality within their cooling stand should look no further.

Grab the OIVO PS4 Cooler from Amazon UK for £22.33

Grab the OIVO PS4 Cooler from Amazon US for $26.99

(Image credit: Linkstyle)

No frills cooling for the PS4 Pro

Three Cooling Modes

Easy set up

Uses USB Port

PS4 Pro is already fairly silent and not prone to overheating

PS4 Pro owners looking for a simple cooling set-up should find much usage out of the Linkstyle Cooling Fan. While most rear external cooling fans utilize the console’s power-port, this one is powered through USB. This allows the five fans to run under a normal speed and faster turbo speed for games demanding more power. There’s also an automatic mode for when the PS4 Pro gets too hot. The PS4 Pro already runs at decent decimals even under heavy load compared to the base model. This cooling fan might work best for those looking to preserve their console as long as possible.

Grab the Linkstyle Cooling Fan for PS4 Pro from Amazon US for $20.99

