Beats Flex are a new, super-cheap alternative to the Powerbeats earbuds

While Amazon Prime Day has taken over the airwaves this week with its cost-saving deals, Apple has a discount of its own that can save you some money: the Beats Flex.

Beats Flex is the name of its latest wireless earbuds that will be available to buy on Apple's website starting on October 21 in a few different colors – first in Beats Black and Yuzu Yellow, then later next year in Smoke Gray and Flame Blue.

What’s neat about these buds is that they share many of the same specs as the significantly more expensive Powerbeats Pro including the Apple W1 Wireless Chip, a built-in sensor for auto-play/pause, a 12-hour battery life and, our personal favorite, a laser cut micro-venting chamber to reduce in-ear pressure.

Because of the W1 Chip, the Beats Flex will have Audio Sharing that lets you wirelessly share audio with your friend using Beats Flex and another pair of Beats headphones or Apple AirPods and Fast Fuel charging that offers an hour and a half of battery life from a 10-minute charge.

The downside is that the headphones won’t be true wireless and will still have a cord running between the buds similar to last year’s rebooted Beats Powerbeats or the Powerbeats 3 – nor will they have hands-free Siri.

That said, the new Beats Flex will only set you back $49.99 (around £40, AU$70) – so, the price is right.

Beats for every budget

Since Apple has taken over Beats, a lot of its work has been commoditizing the one-time expensive headphone brand and making its products more affordable.

For an example of that you've got the less expensive Beats Solo Pro that offer noise-cancellation for much less than the Beats Studio 3 costs, or the new Powerbeats that come in at half the cost of the Powerbeats 3 when they first launched.

The latest earbuds are far and away some of the cheapest wireless earbuds the company's ever launched, costing even less than the wired urBeats3.

Without having heard them yet we'll reserve judgments on the sound quality but, if you're just looking at the price tag, the Beats Flex could be real game-changers.